Poll: Does PS5’s Teraflop Disadvantage Matter to You?

We appreciate power

Ah, teraflops. Where would we be without them? Well, truth be told, we’d probably just be comparing some other number that means very little to the vast majority of people who eventually go out and buy a next-gen console — but that’s not the point. We now know the on-paper technical specifications for both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, and overall, Microsoft has the more powerful hardware — but does that really matter to you?

The Xbox Series X is packing more teraflops than Sony’s system, but as Digital Foundry and other tech-savvy onlookers continue to point out, teraflops aren’t wholly indicative of a console’s performance. Indeed, being able to see the whole picture requires understanding of various next-gen components and what they bring to the table. Again, it’s the kind of stuff that your average gamer probably won’t even think about when they’re blasting through Cyberpunk 2077 on launch day — so why do specs seem to be such a hot topic?

Well here’s the thing: we haven’t actually seen the PS5 or the Xbox Series X in direct competition yet. Sony hasn’t even shown the box, never mind the games, while Microsoft continues to drip feed bits and pieces of information in an attempt to maintain interest. There’s an incredibly cautious game of cat and mouse going on between the two industry giants, and unpredictable situations like the coronavirus pandemic only make it harder for both companies to lay down a proper roadmap.

And so, without any exact knowledge of launch lineups, or how these machines compare in practice, armchair analysts have little choice but to argue over hardware specs. Welcome to the internet, etc.

But do these specs really matter to you? Are you disappointed that the PS5 is, on paper, the weaker system? Has the supposed power of the Xbox Series X made you consider joining the team in green? Vote in our polls, and then feed us an honest opinion in the comments section below.