Poll: What Do You Hope Insomniac Games’ First PS5 Project Is?

Primed for greatness

Despite only being acquired recently by Sony, Insomniac Games is already one of the Japanese giant’s best first-party studios. Having put out the likes of the Resistance trilogy on PlayStation 3, and Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank on PlayStation 4, the developer has a solid amount of excellent experiences to its name. As we turn to the next generation, however, what could the California-based team be working on next? We know it’ll be a PS5 exclusive, but the question is: what game will it be?

Rumours of a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have been doing the rounds for quite a while now and the same can be said of a new entry in the Ratchet & Clank franchise. The former is all but guaranteed to be coming to the next-gen console at some point in the future, but will Insomniac Games choose to make this its first PS5 release? That is the question we’re pitching to you today.

The return of the web-slinger would seem like the obvious choice, except the murmurs of a second Ratchet & Clank game in the rebooted series has us questioning that assumption. A more outside, but equally welcomed bet would be the return of the Resistance franchise. Imagine how much of a surprise that would be. Two complete curveballs would be either a brand new IP or a PlayStation VR title. The developer has a lot of experience working with virtual reality on PC and it may want to explore that scene further.

