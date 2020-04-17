Poll: What Review Score Would You Give Final Fantasy VII Remake?

The reunion

It’s been a week since the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, and we assume that many of you will have completed the game by now — or at least come close. With that in mind, we’re here to ask you for a review score. Is Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 everything that you hoped it would be? Or is it a huge disappointment? We need to know.

As for our own review, we gave Cloud and the gang a very respectable 8/10. We wrote: “When it’s at its best, Remake is brilliant, and it’s elevated to even greater heights by an excellent combat system. It may not be the perfect remake that we’ve all been dreaming of these past five years, but it is a thoroughly enjoyable, nostalgia-driven ride that understands the magic of Final Fantasy VII.”

Oh, and last week, we published a different poll asking if you were actually buying Final Fantasy VII Remake. A whopping 69 per cent of you said that you had a copy, so we expect to see a lot of votes this time around.

As always, vote in our polls, and then give us an honest opinion in the comments section below.