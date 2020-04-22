Pollution: the Sicilian “Quadrilateral of Death”

In eastern Sicily, between Syracuse and Augusta, lies one of the largest petrochemical poles in Europe. Ten industrial chemical and petroleum refining plants share 25 kilometers of coastline; 30% of the petrol consumed in Italy is produced here.

The industrial setting up, since the 1950s, has extended pollution to soil, air, ground water, and even to die … the 180,000 inhabitants of the four municipalities concerned denounce a health nightmare, each accuses pollution of having killed one of his loved ones by lung, colon or breast cancer.

The Sicilian “Quadrilateral of Death”, a Great report by Clémentine Méténier.