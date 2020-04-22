Pollution: the Sicilian “Quadrilateral of Death”

Published on : 04/22/2020 – 19:49

In eastern Sicily, between Syracuse and Augusta, lies one of the largest petrochemical poles in Europe. Ten industrial chemical and petroleum refining plants share 25 kilometers of coastline; 30% of the petrol consumed in Italy is produced here.

The industrial setting up, since the 1950s, has extended pollution to soil, air, ground water, and even to die … the 180,000 inhabitants of the four municipalities concerned denounce a health nightmare, each accuses pollution of having killed one of his loved ones by lung, colon or breast cancer.

The Sicilian “Quadrilateral of Death”, a Great report by Clémentine Méténier.

Photos: Alberto Campi | WeReport


