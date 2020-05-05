“Ponpu”: A “Bomberman” with exploding duck games

In June 2020 “Ponpu” for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will be released. “Today” has already taken a look at it in advance.

The gameplay of “Ponpu” has a very big role model: “Bomberman”. Developer Purple Tree Studio and publisher Zordix didn’t just copy the classic, but deliver an insanely crazy game with unique graphics and their own ideas. Up to four players can hatch in duck form and compete against each other in numerous modes.

In “Free-For-All” wins the player who has cleaned the opponents with egg bombs and traps from the field and is the only one still alive. In “Coin Collector” the players beat money apart and the one with the most money wins. In “Paint The Map”, players have to spread as much of their color in the area as they can before the time limit expires – as is known from “Splatoon”.

Except for the AI ​​a brilliant outlook

All three modes can be played locally against other players or against the computer AI. At the AI, however, there is still some work to be done before the release, because some of the enemies were no more than shooting gallery figures who hardly reacted despite attacks. There is also a single player mode in which you face the subordinates of the almighty duck god. Here you have to complete ten worlds full of monsters and meet extremely strange bosses.

Ponpu: A bomberman with explosive ducks

Like “Bomberman”, “Ponpu” also requires a bit of strategic thinking and quick reflexes in order to avoid enemy traps on the chessboard playing fields and to lure the opponents into one. Great is the graphics, which were kept in black and white and only offer some color elements. In addition to exploding eggs, shields can be used for defense, but the controls are not too complicated. If the developers can still get the AI, the arcade retro feeling finally returns to the screens.