Poor sleep quality wakes Alzheimer’s | Science

Sleepless nights take their toll on the brain. More than it seems. Aside from tiredness or poor concentration the day after, cognitive performance can suffer in the long term and more severely. A study by the Pasqual Maragall Foundation, specialized in Alzheimer’s research, has found modifications in the brain structure that suggest a link between insomnia and the development of this neurodegenerative disease. The research, carried out with healthy people, has found that those who suffer from insomnia have changes in some areas of the brain that are also affected in early stages of Alzheimer’s. Brain damage in this neurological condition starts long before the patient develops the first symptoms.

It is not the first time that sleep disorders have been associated with a high risk of dementia. A study published in 2018 in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia already pointed out that insomnia in middle age is associated with an increased risk of this type of neurodegenerative ailments. The research of the Pasqual Maragall Foundation, carried out among 1,683 healthy people – 615 with insomnia – and published in the magazine Alzheimer’s Research and Therapy, found that those participants with sleep disorders had a lower volume in brain regions such as the precuneus or posterior cingulate cortex. “They are areas that participate in networks that work on the functioning of memory, performance … It is in these areas that neurological damage accumulates in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. Here pIt may be that they are accumulating damage or, in themselves, they have less volume“explains Oriol Grau, first signatory of the study.

In addition, research has found changes in the white matter of the brain – where are the axons, the cables that connect one neuron to another. “We know that a disruption of this substance may have an effect on cognition. The profile of changes that we have found could suggest that there is a type of inflammation linked to insomnia. What we do not know is what the role of inflammation is,” he points out. Grau. The researchers also found that the effects of insomnia are potentiated in carriers of the APOE-ε4 gene variant — the one that confers a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease. “The conclusion is that, although the magnitude of the effect is small, this study provides evidence that there is a link between insomnia and the risk of Alzheimer’s: people with insomnia reflect changes linked to this disease,” concludes Grau.

In line with the Pasqual Maragall Foundation study, Swedish researchers have found that, after subjecting healthy young men to a sleepless night, blood levels of the protein TAU – a biomarker of Alzheimer’s – are higher. The accumulation of this protein, which is responsible for stabilizing and helping to assemble the skeleton of neurons, is one of the biological signals that appear in the brain of people with Alzheimer’s. Tau is, along with beta-amyloid protein, the alert for neurological damage due to this degenerative disease.

The Swedish study, published in the scientific journal Neurology, also brought together 15 healthy men of about 22 years old on average and without sleep disorders. In a first phase, they were allowed to sleep normally for two nights; in the second part of the investigation, they were allowed to sleep well one night and deprived of sleep in the second. Blood tau levels increased 17% after that night of lack of sleep compared to 2% on a normal night’s sleep. “Our study suggests that acute sleep loss leads to increased blood tau levels. These changes provide additional evidence that sleep loss can have detrimental effects on brain health, even in younger individuals,” they conclude. investigators.

The finding advances in line with other studies that have already found, in cerebrospinal fluid, an increase in the tau and beta-amyloid proteins during acute sleep deprivation. A study published in Annals of Neurology In 2018, he already pointed out that sleep deprivation increased beta amyloid levels by between 25% and 30%.

“Insomnia is a risk factor. It does not cause, per se, Alzheimer’s, but increases the risk of dementia, “says neurologist Albert Lleó

“Insomnia is a risk factor. It does not cause, per se, Alzheimer’s, but increases the risk of dementia. But the mechanisms are not clear. What we know is that during the night, the brain uses it to eliminate waste proteins, “says Albert Lleó, director of the Memory Unit of the Neurology Service of Hospital Sant Pau from Barcelona. Regarding the two published studies, in which Lleó has not participated, the neurologist believes that both “demonstrate that insomnia produces biological alterations, one at the level of brain structure and the other through blood tests.” However, the doctor clarifies that, “for these disorders to be relevant, sleep disorders have to last for many years and also depends on their intensity.” Lleó’s team has participated in studies where they found that sleep disturbance is very common in people with Down syndrome, a group especially vulnerable to Alzheimer’s: 70% of them suffer from this condition at age 60.

The scientific community knows that during sleep mechanisms are activated that help to clean the garbage of the cerebral metabolism, but that during wakefulness the production of beta-amyloid and tau increases. However, the researchers agree that many unanswered questions remain, such as the actual level of influence of sleep disorders, the role of inflammation in the insomnia-Alzheimer’s association, and the direct action of these proteins. “Experience tells us that accumulating tau in the brain is not good. In neurological disease, we interpret tau accumulation as neuronal damage. The study published in Neurology It is with people of 20 years and we do not know what that tau means. We need to understand the physiology of these proteins and the changes they experience in sleep-wakefulness, “says Grau, whose study has had the support of La Caixa.