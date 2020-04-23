Popular Anime And Manga One-Punch Man Is Getting A Live-Action Movie

Superhero movies like Avengers: Endgame have never been more popular, so it’s not surprising that the beloved manga and anime series One-Punch Man is getting a live-action movie adaptation. What could be better than seeing Saitama eviscerate giant monstrosities in your local theater? And with any luck, it will fare better than most other live-action manga adaptations.

The comical and action-packed series One-Punch Man will be written by Venom’s Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner for Sony Pictures, according to Variety. Reportedly, Sony is high on the idea of adding another franchise to its roster. Both Rosenberg and Pinkner were also behind Jumanji: The Next Level. Arad Productions are producing the film.

The One-Punch Man manga debuted in 2009, and an anime series followed in 2015. The story follows Saitama, a bald superhero who has trained exceptionally hard to become the most powerful hero around. However, he’s become bored as he can effortlessly defeat any opponent with a single punch. The original manga was written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata.

One-Punch Man is the latest in a list of anime and manga series being made into live-action, Hollywood films. Both Fullmetal Alchemist (2018) and Death Note (2017) were made into Netflix original films, both of which received heavy criticism, receiving a 45 and 43 respectively on Metacritic. The most successful of the live-action Hollywood remakes in the 2010s and beyond was 2019’s Alita: Battle Angel, receiving a 53 on Metacritic.

Hopefully, Pinkner and Rosenberg’s collective comical voice can recreate the fun and excitement of the manga and anime series. At this time, there is no further information about the movie or planned release date.