Popular livestreaming software Streamlabs OBS is launching on Mac today

Streaming is bigger than ever now that staying inside is a requirement; you’ve probably noticed friends start posting links to their newly created Twitch and YouTube channels, and maybe thought to yourself hm, looks fun. If you’re a Mac user and you happen to be interested in livestreaming, I have some good news for you: Streamlabs OBS is launching today (in beta) on macOS.

Streamlabs OBS is the beautifully-designed brother of OBS — which stands for Open Broadcaster Software — that was acquired by Logitech for a cool $89 million last September. The free-to-use software is basically a portal to streaming on any service that allows it; it has beautiful overlays and themes that you can use to beautify and customize your online space; and it is slightly easier to use than regular OBS. (It also has a paid tier, which is geared toward professional creators and comes with a ton more features.)

This is a good thing! Previously if you wanted to stream on a Mac, your options were basically: puzzle out how to use OBS through forum dungeon crawling, or pay for something like Wirecast, which might be more software than you need for your personal Twitch channel. (To be fair: OBS isn’t terribly hard to figure out if you’re determined, but you have to be determined.) The fact that Streamlabs OBS now has a Mac version is important, if only because it’s a tacit acknowledgement that a ton of people who make things online just aren’t on Windows.

There’s never been a better time to start streaming, so why don’t you give it a try?

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that Streamlabs OBS was closed-source. It is, in fact, entirely open source. We regret the error.