Pornhub’s ‘Year in Review’ reveals what XXX fans in the United States and the United Kingdom enjoy watching – and there are a few big surprises.

PORNHUB has uncovered what horny Americans and Brits have been looking for over the last year, and there’s a new favorite in town.

Hentai porn is the most searched term on the XXX site worldwide, ranking first in the United States and third in the United Kingdom.

Adult anime and manga materials, of which hundreds of thousands are hosted on the platform, are referred to as “adult anime and manga.”

“Cartoons are more fantastical than normal porn,” Dr.

Director of Pornhub’s Sexual Wellness Center, Laurie Betito.

“Because it isn’t real, it can go further and without the limitations that reality imposes.”

“Hentai porn also tends to have a storyline, and people seem to be drawn to context more and more.”

But it isn’t all fantasy; it turns out that many users have a romantic side as well.

Searches for ‘romance’ and ‘romantic’ more than doubled, while searches for ‘passionate’ increased by 139 percent.

The top ten also includes group sex, fitness, swapping, challenge, transgender, goth, roommate, and ‘how to.’

In its annual Year In Review report, the well-known adult platform detailed the trends.

According to data from the previous year, the United Kingdom has surpassed Japan as the site’s second most popular visitor, while the United States continues to be the most popular.

The average user on Pornhub in the United Kingdom spends 9 minutes and 52 seconds, compared to 9 minutes and 44 seconds in the United States.

Despite hentai’s massive growth, lesbian and milf searches are still among the top two for Brits.

For Americans, however, hentai takes the top spot, followed by lesbian.

Lana Rhoades was the most searched pornstar on Pornhub, followed by Abella Danger, who remained in second place.

