Porsche Taycan tipped to come in a cheaper 2WD version

The Porsche Taycan EV range is currently made up of the Turbo, Turbo S, and 4S models. Porsche executives have now reportedly confirmed that a cheaper version of the Taycan will be added to the line. The cheaper Taycan will appeal to buyers in markets where all-wheel drive isn’t needed.

CAR magazine was told by Porsche R&D head Dr. Michael Steiner there will be entry-level models coming of the Taycan. According to Steiner, the new version will be a rear-wheel-drive model with a smaller battery aiming for lower cost and at markets like China where the weather conditions mean you don’t need all-wheel-drive.

As for pricing, Steiner reportedly refused to confirm a possible price for the cheaper Taycan. However, CAR believes the pricing will likely be similar to the increase in the Carrera 2 to Carrera 4 climb in the 911 range. If true, that would mean a starting price of around £77000.

The Taycan 4S starts at under £84000 in the UK. It’s expected that the new version of the Taycan would come to China first with sales of a variant in right-hand drive starting in 2021. It’s unclear if a move from all-wheel-drive to two-wheel-drive would impact performance, presumably, it would. Current Taycan models offer either a 79.2kWh battery pack or a 93.4kWh battery.

The 4S model ais to be very quick with a 0-62 mph run in four-seconds. The car also has a 155 mph top speed. The performance isn’t the best Porsche offers, but considering the car weighs 2305 kilograms, it’s not bad. The fastest is the Taycan Turbo S able to reach 62 mph in 2.8 seconds with a 161 mph top speed. Porsche says that it is targeting a range of 250 to 280 miles per charge.