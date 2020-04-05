Porting to the Nintendo Switch was a difficult process

The Nintendo Switch is currently on everyone’s lips. The next generation of consoles is just around the corner, but in the past few years the Nintendo console has managed to be the number one selling console. The reason is obvious: it is portable and therefore has a unique selling point in current consoles. But the many Nintendo brands, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, are also considered a reason to buy. Many third-party developers suddenly tried to get their games on Nintendo’s hybrid console, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The parade role-playing game already asked for at the start PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One some off. Huge open worlds represent a major hurdle for the current generation of consoles Nintendo Switch is clearly inferior to the large consoles on the technical side. Nevertheless, the developers of the Nintendo SwitchVersion of The Witcher 3: Wild Huntthat the game runs on the small console. The developers talked about this exhausting port. A technical masterpiece.

The Witcher 3 For Nintendo Switch: Porting took 15 months

On the GTC 2020 held Roman Lebedev from Saber Interactive (including World War Z) a lecture about the game with the appropriate project name “The Impossible Port”. In the video he gives a detailed overview of how the company handled the porting of the celebrated role-playing game from CD Projekt RED to a system that is far below its reach. It’s pretty technical, but it’s still worth seeing. Some quick highlights are that the port took around 15 months to use sound streaming technology that was developed for Cyberpunk 2077.

You can find the video on Nvidia.com. The Nintendo Switch version is of course visually inferior to the other versions. Nevertheless, it has its fan base because Geralt can now be played anywhere.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The switch can also be saved with the PC version.