Possible canceled ‘Superman’ game concept art appears online

A glimpse into the Metropolis that could’ve been.
Source: Joël Dos Reis Viegas / feerik-art.com
What you need to know
- Artwork from a possible canceled Superman game has appeared online.
- WB Montreal is widely believed to be working on a new Batman game.
- A reveal was reportedly planned for E3 2020, pre-E3 being canceled.
Rumors, speculation and speculation of rumors have been rampant in regards to what studios like Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Montreal have been working on over the last couple of years. While we still don’t have official reveals from either studio, we do now have an idea of one canceled project.
Some artwork of a possible Superman game by former Warner Bros. Montreal concept artist Joël Dos Reis Viegas has appeared online, first spotted by Twitter user @tatlinsky. You can see the artwork below.
Source: Joël Dos Reis Viegas / feerik-art.com
While it’s understandable that Superman fans would be disappointed in a Superman game not happening so far, Warner Bros. Montreal is working on another game. This game is almost certainly a new Batman title, given the myriad clues and hints so far.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
According to Jason Schreier of Kotaku, this new Batman game was originally planned to be revealed at E3 2020 in a Warner Bros. E3 showcase. This showcase would’ve also revealed the Harry Potter game that leaked in 2018 and whatever Rocksteady is working on. Now that E3 has been canceled, it’s unclear when the game will be revealed.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations, which is perfect to start saving up for PlayStation 5 games.
Get More PlayStation
Sony PlayStation
- PlayStation 4: Everything You Need to Know
- PlayStation 4 Slim vs. PlayStation 4 Pro: Which should you buy?
- Best keyboards for PlayStation 4 in 2019
- Best PlayStation 4 Games
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
It’s official — the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been unveiled
Following months of endless rumors, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were officially unveiled on April 14. Here’s what OnePlus is bringing to the table for 2020.
The Pixel 4 is currently $300 off — are you going to buy it?
Google has another sale for the Pixel 4 lineup, offering instant savings of $300 on all models. Are you finally going to get the phone?
The DualSense is better than the Xbox Series X controller in several ways
Having a good controller is almost as important as having a good console. A controller is the primary way you experience games. That’s why the DualSense is so impressive.
Borderlands 3 is currently the best co-op game you can play on PS4
Competitive online multiplayer can be a drag and sometimes single-player games just get boring. When you want to have a good time with a friend, these are the best cooperative games to do so on PlayStation 4.