Pre-order a new eufy Security Indoor Cam today and save up to 35% instantly

The all-new eufy Security Indoor Cam 2K series has been unveiled, and there’s already an opportunity to save on the model of your choice! Though the new line isn’t set to begin shipping to customers until the end of May, pre-ordering now could save you up to 35% off the full cost. You’ll just need to use the appropriate promo code during checkout to snag the discount. We’ll get into which to use on which camera below.

The new 2k eufy Security Indoor Cam series features two smart cam models, and by pre-ordering, you can save up to 36% on the purchase! You’ll just need to make sure you use the appropriate promo code during checkout as shown on the pre-order page. Starting at $26 See at eufyLife

There are two different models in the eufy Security Indoor Cam 2K series lineup currently: the standard eufy Security Indoor Cam 2K and the enhanced, 2K Pan & Tilt version. While the standard version could be sat on a bookshelf or a counter, the Pan & Tilt model is much more versatile and can even be adhered to a more inconspicuous place, such as high up in the corner of your wall or on the ceiling.

While the standard Indoor Cam 2K model is set to be priced at $39.99 normally, today you can use promo code WSEUFYIDC1 during checkout to save $14 off its cost. That brings this model down to just $25.99. Meanwhile, the Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt drops to just $36.99, down from $50, when you use promo code WSEEFYIDC2. You’ll also score free shipping no matter which model you decide on.

Past the differences described above, the two models are otherwise very similar in functionality and capabilities. You’ll be able to use an app on your phone to see and speak to anyone who passes in front of the camera while you’re away from home. There’s even AI technology which determines whether a human or your pet is in front of the camera, and can send you notifications depending on your settings with a recording of the motion that was detected. You can even use either model as a baby monitor, as there’s a built-in feature that sends a notification when excessive noise levels have been detected.