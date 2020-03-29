Predator: Hunting Grounds Gets Free Beta This Weekend On PS4 And PC

Predator: Hunting Grounds will have an open beta this weekend, across both PS4 and PC. The asymmetrical multiplayer title will also support cross-play during the weekend, giving you a chance to play with a wider pool of players during its test.

Predator: Hunting Grounds borrows ideas from developer Illfonic Games’ previous multiplayer title, Friday The 13th. Four players assume the roles of four different human classes, ranging from a standard assault class to a sneaky scout and supportive medic. You’ll have to fight against a range of AI enemies and complete objectives to escape the tropical horror, while a fifth player assumes the role of the iconic Predator to hunt you down.

Players can attempt to take down the Predator or complete objectives fast enough to escape, while the Predator needs to use sophisticated weapons to pick off other players without being caught in a trap. Predator players will have three distinct configurations to choose from, each with their own tools and weapons that inform your method of hunting.

PlayStation 4 players will require PS Plus to both download and play the beta this weekend, while the PC version will be available to download via the Epic Games Store. The beta will be up for download at 5 PM PST / later today, March 27.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is out on April 24, and isn’t the only multiplayer title with a beta this weekend. Resident Evil Resistance is also open for players across Xbox One, PS4, and PC, offering its own spin on asymmetrical action ahead of Resident Evil 3 Remake’s release on April 3. It has, however, been delayed on PC and PS4 due to some server issues.