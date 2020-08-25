[PREDICTION] PlayStation Plus September 2020: Top 5 Free Games

Are you ready to see the free games in PlayStation Plus for September? Unfortunately, it still takes two days before the official list is out. For now, though, we can offer predictions of the top five games we think that will be joining the list. Who’s up for a free game?

It is almost the end of August, so we’re kind of expecting PlayStation to do its role to give us free games for the upcoming month.

Unfortunately, we won’t see the official list until Wednesday, Aug. 26. For now, we can only predict for the future. Here are our top five picks of PS Plus Games that we think would be best to reach our September 2020 free games

One of the most expected games featured in the PlayStation Plus September 2020 edition is Firewatch.

This PS Plus game contender is what we assume to be the best option for freebies in September since it is a short game, and players only need to be trained for the walking simulator.

Firewatch is an adventure game developed by Campo Santo and published by the developer in partnership with Panic.

Mafia III

Not everyone loves to play Mafia III, but we can still fit this one on our top predicted games for the month of September.

Learn to live like a gangster in this action-adventure game. This game has been called remarkable by its fans due to its graphics and attention to detail.

Who loves to act like the mob boss?

Watch Dogs 2

The same year that all these games were released comes with the 2016 famous game Watch Dogs 2. This PlayStation game has been one of the most-played so far.

Become the most brilliant hacker in Silicon Valley and expose everything rotten in their system through this fun game. As you join DedSec, you will know the worth of your every move for the organization.

One thing that makes this a good fit for the PS Plus free games is that the latest Watch Dogs Legion will be having its October 29th release date. And there’s no more perfect time to make this free, right?

Dark Souls Remastered

Dark Souls Remastered is an updated version of Dark Souls that is a remastered appearance of any games from the series on a Nintendo platform. The remastered version also comes with the DLC, “Arotias of the Abyss,” in the base game.

This game has been one of the top-notched PS4 games with its cool graphics and awesome storyline. In fact, there’s a leaked PS+ game that featured the same game. Maybe featuring it in September 2020 is the best idea for PS Plus.

Black Ops 4

This August, we’ve already seen Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as one of the top free games in PS Plus. Aside from that, other COD games had already joined the list for over the years.

Who knows, maybe we will see another COD game in the September launch!

Which video game are you looking forward to the upcoming month?

