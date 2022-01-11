Predictions made by tech fans ten years ago about how the world would look in 2022 have surprisingly come true.

Predictions made by tech enthusiasts ten years ago about how the world would look in 2022 have come true, surprisingly.

A TECH fanatic’s predictions about how the world would look in 2022 ten years ago were shockingly accurate.

Tom Scott predicted the year 2022 on his YouTube channel in 2012, and he’s been keeping a close eye on the developments since then.

The YouTuber predicted that Apple’s phone screens’ borders would shrink and that the company’s font texts would change in the next decade.

He also predicted that 5G would “blanket the country” with internet access, though he admitted that it wasn’t a difficult prediction to make.

Scott also made a few blunders in terms of technological advancement, such as prioritizing mobile-first use over desktop computers.

“I just missed that entirely,” he said in hindsight.

That transition was already underway, and I was completely unaware of it.”

Apple would release a headset equipped with cameras and microphones that would constantly record our lives, according to the YouTuber, who has nearly 5 million subscribers.

“So far, people don’t like the idea of remembering everything and sharing it with corporations,” he admitted.

One thing Scott didn’t notice about tech trends in 2012 that he should have was the slow decline of “blogging,” according to Scott.

People started their own blogs in the late 2000s, which were forums for people to write ideas and spread information online.

However, by the mid-2010s, Twitter had surpassed it, allowing users to share their opinions in one place with a single click of a button.

And now Scott has a prediction for the next ten years: on platforms like YouTube, short-form content will outnumber longer videos.

“I believe short-form video will do for YouTube what Twitter has done for blogs,” he said.

“People will continue to create long-form video content, and it will continue to be linked to and watched, but short-form video content is so much easier to produce that there will be a lot more of it.”

“It’s not a perfect analogy, but I have a sneaking suspicion that short-form video will win purely on the basis of sheer numbers.”

He believes that in 2032, the “boom times” for platforms like YouTube will be over, and that Google may decide to shut down the system entirely.