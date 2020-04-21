Premier League stars to play in FIFA 20 tournament

The Premier League, the highest level of English football, is hosting an esports tournament since the real season has been put on hold. The event, the ePremier League Invitational tournament, will include celebrities and pro players from all 20 current Premier League clubs facing off in FIFA 20.

Among the tournament’s competitors will be Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, musician Tom Grennan will represent Manchester United.

Coronavirus/COVID-19: What you need to know

The spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, has unfortunately been characterized by an abundance of misinformation about the virus and xenophobia pertaining to its origins. To help educate our readership, we’ve compiled helpful explanations from our sibling sites The Verge and Vox.com. You can find answers to the most common questions in the links below:

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus

Coronavirus, explained: Evidence-based explanations of the coronavirus crisis

9 questions about the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, answered

Each team’s representative will face off against one opponent in the tournament’s first round. These match ups were determined by random draws. From there, the winners will move on until just two teams remain for the finals.

Every match in the ePremier League Invitational tournament will be broadcast on a variety of platforms, including Sky Sports’ YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as on the Premier League’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The tournament will start on April 21 and conclude with the finals on April 25. The finals will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the U.K., as well as rebroadcast on NBC Sports Network in the U.S. on Sunday, April 26. You can find the tournament’s full schedule on the Premier League website.

The Premier League isn’t the only league in the world to put esports competitions together in lieu of regular games amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR has broadcast races played in iRacing, and North America’s Major League Soccer has put on its own pro FIFA tournaments.

The PlayStation 4 Pro is 4K-ready, and several of the PS4’s best games are “enhanced” to take advantage of the more powerful console’s improved visuals and frame rates.