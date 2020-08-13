Premium tech accessories are 30% off during Nomad’s Anniversary Sale

Nomad is celebrating its 8th year anniversary with a major sitewide sale on all of its popular and premium tech accessories. Through August 19, you can save 30% on anything you choose on Nomad’s site, from phone cases and wireless chargers to smartwatch bands and wallets. Nomad is also offering 40% off the regular cost of four select items that can score you an even better deal beginning August 14. Nomad’s shipping per order starts at $6.95 so you’ll want to take that into account when ordering.

Nomad now has a Medical Supplies section as well, featuring KN95 face masks, hand sanitizer, and vinyl gloves. These items are eligible for this month’s sale, so you can score a 10-pack of masks for $20, 100 gloves for $15, or a 17.6-ounce bottle of hand sanizer for $7.

While most of Nomad’s phone cases are made for iPhone devices, there are several for Google Pixel devices as well. Some of these cases are designed with cutouts so you can also use one of Moment’s photography lenses with your phone and enhance your mobile photography by a mile. The 30% discount is applied to all of them allowing for prices starting as low as $14.95. You might even find a few outlet discounts while shopping allowing for savings greater than 30% off.

There are some pretty interesting accessories at Nomad past cases, too, such as the Tesla Model 3 Wireless Charger that’s now down to $69.95. It’s designed to fit in the designated charging dock of the Tesla Model 3, though Nomad has plenty of other wireless chargers as well like the Base Station Hub Edition. Don’t miss checking out Nomad’s Portable Powerpack portable battery charger too for charging while on-the-go. It features a 9000mAh capacity along with USB-A and USB-C charging ports.

Shipping at Nomad starts at $6.95 in the U.S.

