presentation, release date, price … What is the info?

Apple formalized in April 2020 the release of the new iPhone SE version, described as a “powerful and compact” smartphone. Here’s everything you need to know about this new iPhone.

[Mis à jour le 30 avril 2020 à 17h33]The iPhone 9 was to be launched in late March, but the global coronavirus pandemic has decided otherwise. Finally, the latest addition to the apple brand will be a new iPhone SE, like the more accessible smartphone released in 2016. Apple describes it as a “powerful and compact” smartphone, in a press release released Wednesday, April 15. The new entry-level smartphone will bring together certain characteristics of the iPhone 11 with the appearance of an iPhone 8. Sales for this new iPhone SE have been open since April 24, with a first price set at 489 euros.

The very informed blogger Jon Prossper was not mistaken: it was Wednesday, April 15 that Apple unveiled the details of the new generation iPhone SE. In a press release, the Cupertino company thus presents “a new powerful smartphone in a popular design”. It is the “most affordable” iPhone.

As soon as presented, immediately launched. It won’t take long to buy the new iPhone. Marketing started on April 24, with pre-orders available in France from April 17 at 2 p.m.

The iPhone SE will combine certain components of the iPhone 11 in the design of the iPhone 8. The new smartphone will have the same power as the iPhone 11 with the A13 Bionic chip and can therefore be updated with iOS 13, but also the same 12-megapixel wide-angle photo sensor. It will consist of a 4.7-inch Retina LCD screen. The iPhone SE of 2020 keeps the home button with fingerprint reader but will therefore not offer facial recognition. It will be offered in its basic version at 489 euros, for 64 GB of storage while the iPhone 11 starts at 629 euros. It is therefore his most accessible iPhone. For 128 GB, it will cost 539 euros and for 256 GB, 659 euros.