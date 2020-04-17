Privacy watchdog takes a closer look at seven ‘corona apps’

The Dutch Data Protection Authority is looking at seven different ‘corona apps’ that are being developed. It is being investigated how well the apps adhere to privacy legislation. The privacy watchdog will publish its findings on Monday.

Researchers are examining, among other things, whether the apps do not collect more data than is strictly necessary, and whether the security of the data is in order. Otherwise, the sensitive data processed by the app could fall into the wrong hands.

750 proposals

Last week, the cabinet asked app makers to submit proposals for apps. Software builders submitted 750 proposals; so there are now seven left. Among them are the large IT companies Capgemini and Accenture, in addition to smaller developers.

What exactly should the apps do and how does that work? We explain it in less than 2 minutes: