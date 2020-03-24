Pro sports play on through coronavirus shutdown — thanks to video games

The National Hockey League may have suspended play last week, but the Carolina Hurricanes still laid the wood to the Ottawa Senators 9-1, this afternoon, in an NHL 20 match live-streamed by the Canes’ official YouTube account this afternoon.

In real life, Ottawa and Carolina were due to face off today, but that was postponed (along with the rest of the NHL season) because of public health advisories against large gatherings, to contain the spread of COVID-19. Sports in particular have suffered from the mass closings, but they do have an alternative — a good, old-fashioned CPU-vs-CPU sim on a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

It’s not just in hockey. Spain’s La Liga, also suspended because of coronavirus, is playing right now In FIFA 20. We’re currently in the quarterfinals of a 16-team tournament in an event organized by streamer Ibai Llanos. The tournament is raising money for charities helping those caught up in the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament’s field was seeded according to La Liga’s table at the time the schedule was suspended. The players’ participation is impressive, but so is the serious, match-day commentary Llanos and friends are giving to this event.

