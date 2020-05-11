Proace City: the three faces of the first Toyota made in Spain

Toyota has just joined the manufacturers’ club that it produces in Spain. And it does so with a model of “utmost importance” for the brand, according to its president, Miguel Carsi, with which the Japanese company wants to provide the self-employed, companies and individuals with a new mobility alternative and settle in the disputed market for light commercial vehicles.

The new Toyota Proace City, manufactured at the PSA plant in Vigo, like its “cousins” Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Partner / Rifter and Opel Combo, is offered in three versions: Van, Cargo, Combi or glass for use as tourism. and commercial, and Verso, with a minivan approach. It will also be the spearhead of the new commercial division of the brand, Toyota Professionals, with space and dedicated professionals within the dealerships, and which will also include the Hilux, Land Cruiser and Proace models.

It will be available with two body battles, 4.4 and 4.7 meters in length, with the capacity to carry 650 kilograms or 1,000 kilograms of cargo. The options Van (homologated as N1) and Combi (M1, that is, tourism) can be chosen with a PSA DV5 diesel engine, with powers of 75, 100 and 130HP and manual gearboxes with five or six speeds or, as an option in the Brighter alternative to the Combi, eight-speed automatic. In a few months a hundred percent electric alternative will be added to the offer.

The loading version allows to house two euro pallets inside, and incorporates as an option a Smart Cargo function that, thanks to a hatch in the separating dock, extends the length of the loading space by 1.3 meters. In addition, in the Combi version the second row of seats can be folded completely, facilitating its use as a company vehicle during the week and as a tourist on weekends, for example.

Van and Combi will be available for sale, from the moment dealerships can reopen, with two trim levels: GX and VX. In the loading option, the GX finish includes as standard hill start assistant, descent control and plastic cargo area protector, as well as climate control, individual passenger seat, pre-installation of the tow ball ( the ball costs 66 euros and allows towing up to 1,500 kilograms) and a TSC stability control to avoid trailer lurching; and the Toyota Safety Sense set of driving assistance systems is added in the Combi version.

Promotions

The VX adds cruise control with speed limiter, fog lights, and a Toyoya Touch 2 multimedia system with an eight-inch infotainment display. In addition, the single passenger seat is replaced, in the cargo version, by a double one. The passenger version, on the other hand, can be chosen with seats for five or seven passengers.

The most refined alternative is the so-called Verso, focused on active families. It is also available with two body lengths, the largest of which is always seven seats. It offers 775 or 1050 liters of luggage space, and three Isofix anchors for seats in the second row of seats, in addition to a panoramic roof and independent opening glass door. For her, the mechanical offer changes slightly: it is available with a 130HP diesel engine with a six-speed manual box or an automatic 8, but there is also a 1.2P gasoline, 110 or 130 HP, with a six-speed manual box in the first case and automatic eight in the second.

Through Toyota’s Adapta program, you can get out of the dealership with specific adaptations for messaging, isothermal functions or mobile workshop. The transformation into transport of people with reduced mobility and mini Camper is also being studied. In all these cases, the adaptation can be financed from the same vehicle fee.

Toyota seeks to differentiate itself with a competitive price and high availability of vehicles at points of sale, avoiding waiting for buyers. The Van option is on sale from 12,500 euros, and from 13,262 the Combi (both without VAT). The Verso alternative starts from 18,500 euros (with VAT) for the 1.2 110HP, and 20,500 with a 1.5 130HP engine.

In Leasing, the prices of the Van option start from 120 euros per month, and from 130 the Combi, with an entry of 3,192 euros; while in renting the monthly installments amount to 265 euros for the Van and 279 for the Combi, without entry. .