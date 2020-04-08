Project xCloud opens beta sign-ups in 11 new countries

This week the folks at Microsoft behind Project xCloud opened registration to 11 new European countries. Per the announcement, Microsoft is opening up the gaming platform to a wider collection of users across Europe – with disclaimers! They’ve made clear that they’re expanding in a way that’s keeping COVID-19 and the importance of internet access in mind.

Upcoming Project xCloud preview countries listed today by Microsoft are all in Western Europe. This is one of several regions in which Project xCloud has expanded thus far. The countries this newest Beta expansion includes are as follows – plus you’ll find a bunch more that have already been enabled in the last several weeks and months.

– Belgium

– Denmark

– Finland

– France

– Germany

– Ireland

– Italy

– Netherlands

– Norway

– Spain

– Sweden

“We continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation and will begin rolling out the Project xCloud preview across 11 Western European countries when we are confident it is sensible to do so,” said Catherine Gluckstein, GM & Head of Product for Project xCloud. “We will take a measured approach to help conserve internet access, beginning the preview in each market with a limited number of people and adding more participants over time.”

Those that wish to get onboard with the Project xCloud preview can do so by heading over to Project xCloud (Preview) right about now. This system – the beta – works with 50 “Xbox favorites” that’ll stream to Android phones and tablets. Tekken 7, Devil May Cry 5, Gears 5, Madden 2020, a bunch of Borderlands games, Darksiders III, Children of Morta, and a BUNCH more.

You’ll need to use an Android device with Android 6.0 or newer, with Bluetooth version 4 or higher. You’ll need an Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth – and you don’t NEED a clip to connect to your controller, but you CAN buy one from Microsoft (or a group like MOGA. You’ll need the Xbox Game Streaming App and a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection or a mobile data connection with 10Mbps down or better.