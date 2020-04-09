Project xCloud Preview Heading To Western Europe

The team over at Xbox has good news for their Western European fans. Android customers in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden can now register for a chance to participate in Project xCloud Preview.

Gamers in the aforementioned countries will be able to test Xbox’s streaming service that allows players to stream console games directly to their Android phones and tablets. As people are required to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Xbox is hoping that the preview will help alleviate some of the stress of the situation.

“It has been said too many times, but it’s true we are living in unprecedented times due to the global COVID-19 pandemic,” Catherine Gluckstein, GM & Head of Product for Project xCloud, said in a press release. “Here at Xbox, we look to our products to bring joy and connection at all times and particularly during these weeks and months when we’re asked to stay at home. We know we’re in this together, and the support we can provide one another is of critical importance now more than ever.”

Players will be able to access over 50 titles, including AAA titles like Devil May Cry 5 and Gears 5 during the trial period. To avoid further straining of the bandwidth, Xbox will slowly roll out access to participants in each region while adding new users when its sensible to do so.

“Phil Spencer has talked often about what he sees as the unique power of games to bring people together, to entertain, to inspire, and connect,” Gluckstein said. “We all believe that in our current circumstances that’s even more true, and we hope that the freedom to discover and play with Project xCloud brings even more joy and connection.”

For Xbox fans outside of Western Europe, you can currently play Gears 5 for free on Xbox and PC for a limited time.