PS Plus April 2020 Free PS4 Games Leaked Early

PlayStation Plus goes big with essential PlayStation 4 titles

April 2020’s PlayStation Plus games have been leaked ahead of the official announcement. The leak comes straight from PlayStation Access, an official PlayStation YouTube channel, which seems to have uploaded its April PS Plus video early. Going by the video’s unlisted title, the official PS Plus reveal is happening next week, on Wednesday, 1st April.

But again, PlayStation Access is an official PlayStation channel, so this leak is pretty much guaranteed to be accurate. And with that in mind, PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting two PS4 games: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0. They’ll be available to download from Tuesday, 7th April. That’s a damn good month.

We’re particularly fond of Nathan Drake’s final adventure, as we described it as a “stunner” in our 10/10 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End review:

However, DiRT Rally 2.0 is no slouch either, drifting away with a 9/10 in our review. Here’s what we had to say about the simulation racer:

What do you think of April 2020's PS Plus games? We'll update this article as soon as we get official confirmation from Sony, but you can pretty much bank on these being your free PS4 games next month.