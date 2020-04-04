PS Plus April 2020 Free PS4 Games Officially Announced

Another big month for PlayStation Plus

April 2020’s PlayStation Plus games have been announced, and it’s official: the big leak was absolutely correct. For those of you who missed the news, PlayStation Access — an official PlayStation YouTube channel — posted a video that revealed April’s PS Plus lineup a whole week early. Whoops.

Anyway, we’ve now got confirmation. Subscribers get two PS4 games for April 2020: amazing action adventure Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the tough but very well crafted Dirt Rally 2.0. Assuming you haven’t played either of these titles, it’s a cracking month.

In case you’re out of the loop, we’re very fond of Nathan Drake’s last ever adventure, as we described it as a “stunner” in our 10/10 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End review:

But it’s worth mentioning that DiRT Rally 2.0 is no slouch either, as it drove away with a 9/10 in our review. Here are our thoughts on the simulation racer:

Both games will be available to download from the 7th April. What do you think of April 2020’s PS Plus games? Feed us your thoughts in the comments section below.

