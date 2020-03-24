PS Plus April 2020 PS4 Games Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement

A great month incoming

April 2020’s PlayStation Plus games have been leaked ahead of the official announcement. The leak comes straight from PlayStation Access, an official PlayStation YouTube channel, which seems to have uploaded its April PS Plus video early. Going by the video’s unlisted title, the official PS Plus reveal is happening next week, on Wednesday the 1st April 2020.

But again, PlayStation Access is an official PlayStation channel — this leak is pretty much guaranteed to be correct. And with that in mind, PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting two PS4 games: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0. They’ll be available to download from the 7th April. That’s a damn good month.

What do you think of April’s PS Plus games? Try not to leak anything else in the comments section below.