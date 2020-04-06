PS Plus Game DiRT Rally 2.0 to Display Coronavirus Safety Advice

Stay home. Save lives.

DiRT Rally 2.0 will have more eyes on it than ever before as the title becomes available for free on PlayStation Plus this month, and developer Codemasters plans to take advantage of that with an important message in-game. Due to the current state of the world, the game will urge users to stay at home via advertising boards and messages displayed on its main menu.

Reported by the BBC, Rebellion will also follow suit. The studio’s Sniper Elite titles and Strange Brigade have all been updated to give players advice on what they should and shouldn’t be doing during these uncertain times. That will be done before even the main menu is reached, ensuring those who boot these games up will at least take notice of the advice. Meanwhile, Codemasters is implementing the message into the advertising boards drivers will race past as they attempt to complete a course in the quickest time possible.

The advice will only be displayed for players residing in the UK due to the nature of geo-technology targeting, but Codemasters hopes to extend its implementation to European and US users soon. Will you be looking out for this important messaging in-game once DiRT Rally 2.0 arrives on PS Plus? Spread the word in the comments below.