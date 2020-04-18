PS4 controller only works as wired PC controller

I’ve searched a bunch but haven’t been able to find anyone with the same symptoms.

Doesn’t work:

-Controller light never turns on under any circumstances

-PS4 console does not recognize controller wired or wireless. Even when plugged in to either USB port on the console, ‘Press the Playstation button’ does nothing

DOES work:

-Plug-n-play with Windows 7; all buttons, triggers and both joysticks

-Battery both holds a charge AND charges when plugged in even though the LED light never turns on (more below)

Troubleshooting:

-Removed battery and partially charged it via external 4.2v Lion charger

-Re-installed the battery and plugged in the controller to USB power for a couple hours, and then removed and tested the voltage of the battery which read at 4.1 volts

-Held the reset button on the controller 5-10 seconds

-Unplugged power to PS4 console for an hour

History:

-This controller has not been abused. In fact, I’ve barely used this console

-After sitting unused for months, I plugged in a USB cord and the light did work for a few minutes (pulsing yellow, I think) but wouldn’t sync to the console. When I removed the cord from the wall charger and moved it to the console, it stayed in the state described above.

To me, the fact that it both charges via USB and works as a Windows wired controller via USB rules out the common USB port failings this controller appears to have. I can see the battery still holding at over 3.9v, so that isn’t the problem.

I feel like I’m missing something obvious.

Thoughts?

This is a ZCT1U model controller.

Also, my ZCT2U controller works fine with my console.