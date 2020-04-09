PS4 Deals: This PlayStation 4 Bundle Includes 4 Great Games, PS Plus For A Discount

With more people stuck inside and looking for indoor entertainment these days, there’s no better time to start gaming. And because next-generation consoles–the PS5 and Xbox Series X–are on the way, current-gen systems are seeing major discounts this year, making it easy to find a PS4 or Xbox One on sale. Xbox One bundles are currently going for $300, but if you’re looking to pick up a PS4, there’s an even better deal available right now.

Black Friday’s most popular console bundle, the PS4 Slim Only on PlayStation bundle, is currently featured in a great deal on Ebay. For $285, you’ll get the PS4 Slim, three months of PlayStation Plus, and four fantastic games: The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, God of War, and the newly released Nioh 2. The total value of the bundle is $385 ($300 for the console bundle, $60 for Nioh 2, and $25 for three months of PS Plus), so you’re saving a full $100 on everything combined.

Between all the games in this bundle, you’ll be able to experience some of the best adventures PS4 has to offer. All four of the included games were well-reviewed by GameSpot. You can check out each game’s review below for more information.

Having three months of PS Plus is also pretty handy right now, as you’ll get access to online multiplayer, a great way of playing games and staying in touch with friends who live far away. PS Plus also offers exclusive discounts and two free PS4 games every month–in April, you can grab Uncharted 4, which scored an essential 10/10 in GameSpot’s Uncharted 4 review, along with racing game Dirt Rally 2.0.

If you’re not interested in owning Nioh 2, there’s another bundle deal worth considering right now. The Only on PlayStation bundle is also available with a $60 PlayStation Store gift card (which is emailed to you) for $300. Since the Only on PlayStation bundle is worth $300 on its own, you’re basically getting the cost of a new game for free with your purchase–you could put that money toward Final Fantasy 7 Remake, for example. Alternatively, you could spend that cash on a few cheaper games. Either way, this bundle gives you more flexibility.

Both of these bundles are available via reputable seller AntOnline, and as official Ebay deals, they include free shipping and a money-back guarantee.

It’s definitely the season for deals, as many stores have just kicked off huge spring sales on games. If you’re interested in PS4, the PlayStation Store is having a major sale on digital PS4 games from now until April 28, including discounts on A Plague Tale: Innocence, Death Stranding, and more. There are also big sales happening on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Plus, be sure to check out our roundup of all the free games you can claim and keep right now.