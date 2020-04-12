PS4 Exclusive Ghost of Tsushima Won’t Have Waypoints Telling You Where to Go

Free as a ghost

Ignore the burning buildings and Ghost of Tsushima’s feudal backdrop clearly looks idyllic. Sucker Punch wants you to drink in the PlayStation 4 exclusive’s scenery, so it’s doing away with irritating waypoints, hoping that you’ll explore its open world naturally. The tidbit comes courtesy of an Official PlayStation Magazine preview, in which it claims that the Seattle-based developer wants you to use “landmarks and your knowledge of the world” to navigate it.

The publication continues: “Sucker Punch is no stranger to creating open worlds, but the fairly minimalist nature of the environments is a bit of a departure for the developer. Time in the story will pass as you explore, with titles telling you how much time it’s been since the invasion began.”

Naturally you’ll happen upon enemies as you explore, and you’ll have the choice to attack them head-on or stealthily. You’ll have a grappling hook for traversal purposes, as well as a handful of gadgets to use. “Sticky bombs and fire arrows can help [protagonist Jin] spread disarray through an enemy camp,” the magazine continues. Roll on 26th June, eh? Well, assuming the title makes that date, of course.