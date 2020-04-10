PS4 External Hard Drive not reading

Hey guys I just wanted to ask here since I’ve been all over the net for the past months now and I still haven’t found any helpful answers. I have a 500gb ps4 slim bought back in October or November 2019 and thing is, we bought a hard drive (I think it was 1 Tb?) to help with the storage. There I was just copying a game file to that hard drive (and yes, we set it to FAT32) when suddenly in the middle of copying the power was cut (lol electricity problems). Anyway when the power came back on I was relieved to see the ps4 was fine but since then, the hard drive very rarely powers up anymore, and when it powered up again, it seems to have been reset to NTFS. No problem, I could just format it again to FAT32 via the PS4, right? Well before i could do that the hard drive dies again and it just sits there like a brick until it decides to turn on again. I tried plugging it in a PC and a Mac and it still doesn’t even power on. Any help on this one would be greatly appreciated

TL;DR

Electricity died while copying a game file to my external hard drive, and now it only powers up very rarely, and never when plugged in a PC and/or a Mac

Sounds to me like the harddriive was fried. Was it plugged into a surge protector when the power went out? Regardless I would either return the harddrive if you can or just buy a new one.

@Genrou Nope I wasn’t using a surge protector that time. The power went out at a very bad time lol. Anyway thanks for the answer man! I’m just gonna have to buy a new one, I guess