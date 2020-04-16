PS4 Firmware Update 7.50 Is Available to Download Now

What does it do?

Sony knows we’re all stuck indoors right now, and it’s doing its best to help out. The platform holder has established a $100 million fund to fight the coronavirus, it’s put aside a further $10 million for indie developers, and two free games have just been made available to everyone. Still not impressed? How about a brand new firmware update to stave off the boredom?

That’s right, the latest system software update is out right now for PlayStation 4, taking the console to version 7.50. We know you’re all as excited as we are to learn about what this firmware update brings to the table. Let’s take a look at the patch notes and find out what treasures await:

“This system software update improves system performance.”

Just as we suspected — another absolute corker of a firmware update. Today, we have been blessed with further enhancements to PS4’s system stability, and we couldn’t be more thankful. What’s more, firmware update 7.50 is only 471MB in size, so it won’t take you long to get it downloaded and enjoy its bounties.

Are you as blown away by this firmware update as we are? Share the news with all your friends in the comments below.