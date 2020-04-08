PS4 Gets Some Exclusive Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 Content

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare kicks off on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 8. Players across all three platforms will get access to a new Operator, three new maps, and other new content, but those on PS4 will also get a few extra timed exclusives.

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, Activision is offering PS4 players some timed-exclusive Season 3 content. First, PS4 players will be able to play Survival on a new map: the fan favorite Shoot House.

On top of that, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to claim a free Combat Pack for Modern Warfare and its standalone battle royale mode, Call of Duty: Warzone. The pack will be available from the PS Plus section of the PlayStation Store starting April 8 and comes with the following items:

Finally, PS4 players will be able to take on an exclusive mission in Modern Warfare from the Barracks tab. After completing this mission, you’ll earn an exclusive assault rifle weapon blueprint. This blueprint and the aforementioned Survival mode will be exclusive to PS4 until October 1.

Launching alongside Season 3 of Modern Warfare is a new battle pass. The pass costs 1,000 Call of Duty points and grants players immediate access to Season 3’s first new Operator. Battle pass holders will also be able to unlock two free weapons: the Renetti handgun and SKS marksman rifle. You can read more details about the Season 3 battle pass on Activision’s website.