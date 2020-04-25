Ps4 loud scream when shutting down

My husband had an original ps4 it’s about 6 years old never had any problems until last week. It did and update and make this god awful noise when it shut down (sounded like a kazoo) so I bought him a new ps4 slim. The system is only a week old and when he turned it off tonight it made the same loud kazoo sounding noise. The only thing the two had in common was a external harddrive attached via USB

It’s clearly the kazoo you put into the fan for fun. Good idea, I’m gonna try it with my harmonica.

Otherwise I have never heard about this before.

@Tabbicat Where is the noise coming from, is it coming from the external hard drive? I’ve not heard a kazoo noise from dying hard drives but scrapey noises and loud claps can happen from spinning platters colliding. Is it plugged into a power strip, does the power strip have burn marks on the bottom, I have seen that before. The power strip I had did not make noise but it was unreliable.

@Vincent294 not sure which it’s coming from the external sits right onto of the ps4. It is plugged into a power strip but nothing abnormal about the strip. At the very end of the video below this is the noise it makes but not during game play only when powering off. Just seems weird that his old one made it and now a week later the brand new one made the exact same noise

I’ve heard that noise before, sometimes my Wii or Xbox One do that when they crash. Xbox One did that a lot when back compat was new, but future updates have fixed the crashes. Weird that it happens when the PS4 is shut down. I’m not an electrical engineer but I don’t think it’s hardware, especially if it happened after an update it is probably down to PS4 system software not liking something. Maybe some data on the external drive causes it. Does the noise happen when the external is unplugged, does a factory reset (obviously backup your data) fix it?

Edit: Some people in the YouTube comments say their PS4s were broken and one even “fixed” it with the screw trick on the heat sink, which is a sign of broken solder connection on the APU. That trick was common to breathe last life into an RROD 360. So hardware can’t be ruled out I guess. What would make a new PS4 do the same is probably not a coincidence. Maybe try moving it to a TV elsewhere to see if the power feeding it is a problem. Or maybe it is just software, my Xbox One did that a lot when it would crash in back compat games when it was still early and rough. After updates, my back compat games do not crash with that buzzing noise.

Edit Boogaloo: “Replacing the PSU completely resolved this freeze, it has no… I am not an expert, but anecdotally it seems one possible cause is in fact power. I would definitely scrutinize not just the power strip but the outlet itself and try elsewhere in your home. It could totally be another cause, but the noise is definitely coming from the console. At best the external hard drive is making the console do it.

Edit 3: One YouTube comment suggests PCs freeze up with the buzzing like that to prevent hardware damage. Commenters are probably not an expert but I do recall being told in class (computer science 201) that operating systems are supposed to freeze when something could damage the hardware, which can happen in some crashes. The Blue Screen of Death is that type of crash. The crashes in certain Wii games and early days of Xbox One back compat are probably that as well. But of course BSOD can also be caused by hardware issues already occurring. My laptop BSOD’d multiple times when its RAM started dying. I would definitely suspect a power issue, but again, just a theory from me.