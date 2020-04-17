PS4 ‘Play At Home’ Initiative Offers Free Games To Encourage You To Stay Indoors

With social distancing still in place due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Sony is giving away some free PlayStation 4 games to keep players entertained. It’s also aiding indie developers struggling during these times.

PS4 owners can now claim both Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which includes the first three entries in Nathan Drake’s adventure: Drake’s Fortune, Among Thieves, and Drake’s Deception. PlayStation users in China and Germany will have The Nathan Drake Collection swapped out for Knack 2 instead. The offerings will be free until May 5 and once you download them, Sony said they are yours to keep. It’s unclear if Sony has plans to offer other free games after May 5.

This is part of Sony’s new Play At Home Initiative, a two-pronged approach to keeping people indoors during the coronavirus pandemic while providing support for indie developers struggling during these times of social distancing. Sony said it has “earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners [with the] hardships and financial struggles that many [of them] are facing.” More information about this fund, such as participation criteria and more, will come sometime in the future.

These aren’t the only free games available on PS4 right now. PS Plus subscribers can also pick up Dirt Rally 2.0 and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End until May 5.

Recently, Sony began slowing the download speeds on the PSN to help bolster internet reliability. As a result, downloads for these free games–and any other purchase on the PlayStation Store–will take a little longer than expected.