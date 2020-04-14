PS4 Slim delays every couple of seconds, even offline

Hi every person, and many thanks for your assistance as the PS4 help line is primarily nonexistent right now.

I acquired a PS4 Slim version virtually 2 years back and have actually barely used it in addition to XMas breaks- it’s been at my moms and dads’ house securely in storage. Brought it out a couple weeks ago for quarantine and it now appears to delay, or sort of “break” every couple of secs, even offline. The dynamic history “snaps,” too. It appears to be occurring in all games, although I do not have many video games so it’s hard to inform. I’m just using 111.3 gb/861.4 and also just did a “Rebuild Database” from safe setting- still occurs. PS4 does get kinda warm, but no more than it always did. Nothing superior heat-wise, as much as I can tell.

It’s so discouraging because I truly look after my things and this is a really recognizable concern. Any idea what I can do? I don’t believe I got a warranty.

Thanks once more!