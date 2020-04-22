PS4: Sony takes time to repair a PlayStation and sends a fan a gift game | coronavirus | Photos | Video | Video game

PS4 fans can boast of the great service that Sony It is running even in these difficult times. The company has just earned accolades for its great action after returning the console that a fan had sent for repair. As the process took longer than usual, the company decided to send him a videogame from present and a letter of apology.

The story has already been shared on different social networks, but it emerged with the report of the same fan, pnut88, on Reddit. The fanatic tells that he sent his PS4 A repair in mid-March for a malfunction.

YOU CAN SEE PS4: Sony patents a PlayStation robot to accompany the loneliest [FOTOS]

This coincided with the first measures of social isolation, adopted by different countries in the world due to the coronavirus, which, logically, affected the response capacity of Sony.

As the weeks passed, pnut88 became aware that having their PS4 back, repaired or not, was going to take a longer time than usual, so they decided not to send any complaints to Sony and just wait patiently.

The surprise came on April 17, when the PS4 finally arrived at his home. Sony not only sent back a God of War-themed console, but also a letter of apology and even a video game from present.

YOU CAN SEE PS4: former US official USA complains about China for buying a pirate remote

“Dear owner of this PS4. Thank you for continuing to support PlayStation and its products and services during these unprecedented and difficult times. As a token of our appreciation for your support, we’ve included a copy of MLB The Show 20 for you to enjoy. We will continue our commitment to provide you with the best support and service in the future. Stay home and thanks again ”says the emotional letter he sent Sony, shared to the MP1ST portal.

The photos of both the card and the new game have already been shared in different community groups, as well as on social networks, generating hundreds of compliments towards Sony.

On Reddit, pnut88 confessed that he paid a total of $ 164 for the service and, not being a huge baseball fan, he coordinated with the community to send the copy of MLB The Show 20 to another Reddit user, who usually plays MLB The Show 19 with his wife.

YOU CAN SEE PS5: PlayStation 5 price would increase due to global recession, according to reports

Without a doubt, a great demonstration of Sony’s vocation for service. The company continues to take action and is already offering free games to support independent PS4 developer studios, heavily hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

PlayStation: Sony patent a companion robot for the loneliest gamers

Sony It amazes the community once again thanks to a newly discovered patent for its PlayStation brand. The invention seems to be nothing less than a companion robot for those more solitary gamers. The system could “deduce feelings”, emit reactions of joy and sadness and even recommend tasks to improve lifestyle.

The patent It was presented in 2018, but it appeared on the American website during the third week of April this year. The description points to a “control system disguised as a robot Mascota human type pet ’or virtual reality companion” for those who play on PS4, and even PS5 probably.

This particular robot it could draw on resources like photographic and sound data to “respond appropriately” using movement, sound and dialogue. It is perhaps the closest thing in the industry to Nintendo’s R.O.B accessory, released in 1984. See all the patent details at this link.

Sony patented a peculiar technology that consists of sitting a small robot next to a solitary gamer … to cheer him up, according to his progress in the game! Although it is unlikely to be released next to the PlayStation 5, perhaps it could be announced before the end of 2020. pic.twitter.com/mYnSIOt3Ht – Kudasai (@somoskudasai) April 17, 2020

YOU CAN SEE Free Games: Claim Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection for PS4

PS5 and Xbox Series X: estimated price in the face of a possible recession due to coronavirus

No console in history has gone through the same as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The launch of the Sony and Microsoft platforms could be strongly affected by a possible global recession that would affect from the prices even consumer interest in them.

Variables like backward compatibility, video game lag for the next generation, and supplying parts to make them could create an intricate scenario for Sony with PS5 and Microsoft with Xbox Series X.

According to a report from the prestigious firm Ampere Analysis, both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X They would cost between 450 and 500 dollars, adding that the launches could be complicated because they would appear “right in the middle of a global recession” Check the entire report at this link.

YOU CAN SEE Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima delays PC launch due to coronavirus

Death Stranding: Hideo Kojima delays PC launch due to coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic also affects video game releases. An example of this is Death Stranding, whose launching for PC has been delayed by Hideo Kojima and the 505 distributor, so fans will have to wait several more weeks to enjoy it.

In March, it was confirmed that the launching of Death Stranding on PC, through the Epic Games Store and Steam, would be for June 2, but Hideo Kojima He confirmed moments ago the delay of the video game from his social networks.

Hido Kojima said the following: “Following the temporary closure of Kojima Productions, we have had to delay launch from Death Stranding until July 14, 2020 to have more development time through the current orders to work from home. “Learn more details here.

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj – KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@ KojiPro2015_EN) April 21, 2020

YOU CAN SEE Dino Crisis Remake? Resident Evil 3 mod replace zombies with dinosaurs [VIDEO]

PS5: they report that Sony would sell few consoles to more than 500 dollars

The only thing clear, so far, is that PS5 will arrive in late 2020. This is because a recent report reveals that Sony plans manufacture few consoles Playstation 5 and his price It would be more than 500 dollars for the shortage of its elements.

According to the Bloomberg News portal, Sony only would make between 5 to 6 million Playstation 5, far less than the 7.5 million PS4 that has been sold since the console’s launch in 2013.

According to the portal, Sony contacted the partners of manufacturing PS5 mentioning that the spread of the coronavirus has no influence whatsoever on the fact that 5 to 6 million Playstation 5. Check all the details on this link

YOU CAN SEE Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: Bills, Goku and Vegeta arrive in SSJ God mode in the new DLC

Dino Crisis Remake? Resident Evil 3 mod replace zombies with dinosaurs

Resident Evil 3 Remake continues to shine in the community for the many mods that appear, just as with its predecessor and, this time, have tried to recreate Dino Crisis on it with a bittersweet result.

The desire of fans to see a Dino Crisis on current platforms. The other IP of Capcom It has been in demand since the first remakes of Biohazard and still has not found a space even in the surveys that the company sends to its community.

However, if there is a community capable of fulfilling denied wishes, that is the PC one, where the numerous mods of Resident Evil 3 Remake have already led to an attempt by Dino Crisis, replacing Jill Valentine by Regina and zombies for dinosaurs. See how it looks in the video that we share here, and know all the details at this link.

YOU CAN SEE Fortnite: fans who believe the game is “dead” go viral “#RIPFortnite”

Fortnite: Travis Scott Astronomical event time and date

Epic Games will hold an impressive event in Fortnite with Travis Scott. as the protagonist. The rapper will perform his musical tour called Astronomical, an event within the Battle Royale that will bring many rewards for fans. Write down the date, schedule and Where to see the concert.

From the Fortnite website, Epic Games shared all the details of the musical trip Astronomical, an event that will take place in different dates and Schedule so everyone can see it. Further, Travis Scott will release its new theme worldwide from the Battle Royale itself.

Remember these are the Schedule in which the concert Astronomical will be broadcast in Peru from Fortnite, so you can jump with all the songs from Travis Scott. Find out more details here.

YOU CAN SEE DragonBound: the secret trick to make perfect shots with wind for and against [FOTOS Y VIDEO]

DragonBound: the secret trick to make perfect shots with wind for and against

DragonBound is one of the most popular video games in this quarantine. There are thousands of gamers who enjoy this game to reach the maximum level and to achieve this we show you a series of tricks from perfect shots, which you can use with wind for or against.

DragonBound is a multiplayer PC video game very similar to the legendary GunBound, in which you will control curious robots to attack your enemies. The title can be enjoyed from Facebook or directly in browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, among others.

Before I show you the best tricks for perfect shots In DragonBound, you need to take into account the gameplay of the video game. Well, everything will depend on the force of the air and the climatic changes that occur during the game. Also, you can attack using the mouse and keyboard. Learn more details at this link.