PS4’s Most Downloaded PSN Games Of March 2020 Revealed

Sony has revealed the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games that were downloaded the most in March in the United States. And Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sits in the number one spot.

This is true in terms of the top downloaded PS4 games and free-to-play titles, where Modern Warfare’s standalone battle royale experience Warzone takes the top spot.

Behind Modern Warfare on the PS4 games list is MLB The Show 20 sitting in number two, Grand Theft Auto V taking number three, Doom Eternal claiming spot number four, and the recently-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered securing spot number five. Rounding out the list is The Sims 4 at 17, NHL 20 at 18, Doom at 19, and UFC 3 closing it out at 20.

On the PSVR side, Beat Saber holds the top spot, with Job Simulator at two, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR at three, and Superhot VR at four. L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files finishes the list at number 10.

The F2P list shows Warzone taking the number one spot, while Fortnite and Apex Legends battle for second and third, respectively. The full list also includes the top DLC and Expansions that were downloaded in March, with some Fortnite packs claiming the throne and The Division 2’s latest Warlords of New York expansion taking number three. You can check the full list of the top United States PlayStation Store downloads for March 2020 below.