PS4’s PlayStation Plus Free Games For April 2020 Revealed

Just a few months after giving away Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection to PlayStation Plus subscribers, PlayStation will round out Drake’s story by offering Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for free in April. Uncharted 4 is joined by Dirt Rally 2.0, an off-road racing game that released in 2019. Both games will be free to keep as long as you maintain an active PS Plus subscription.

Sony apparently let the cat out of the bag a bit too early, as the trailer announcing April’s pair of free games quickly went private. Nevertheless, all PlayStation Plus freebies go live on the second Tuesday of the month, so you can expect to see both games up for grabs starting Tuesday, April 7.

Uncharted 4 is one of the PS4’s best exclusive games. It follows Nate, Sully, Elena, and Nate’s long-lost brother Sam on a journey to find Henry Avery’s treasure. The world is far more open (and lengthier) than Nate’s earlier adventures, placing more emphasis on exploration. Nate’s swan song has the rare distinction of earning an essential 10/10 in GameSpot’s Uncharted 4 review.

“Uncharted 4 is a challenge to the medium. In its writing, in its design, in its understanding of what makes games unique, Uncharted 4 is something to aspire to. It’s a shining example. And we’ll be talking about it for years to come,” critic Mike Mahardy wrote.

Sports may be on hiatus for the time being, but racing fans will be able to drive across the world in Dirt Rally 2.0. The game features eight FIA World Rallycross Championship circuits that take place in real locales in the US, New Zealand, Spain, Poland, Argentina, and Australia.

March’s pair of PlayStation Plus offerings–Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces–are still available to claim until April 7, so make sure you snag those in the meantime.