PS5 Cosmic Horror Quantum Error Targeting 4K, 60FPS with ‘Beautiful’ Raytracing

Lovecrafty

Quantum Error, the PlayStation 5 cosmic horror, has attracted plenty of attention since being announced at the weekend. And now we know a bit more about it. Writing on Twitter, developer TeamKill Media has confirmed that the footage shown in the debut trailer is based upon a PC build leveraging similar specs to Sony’s next-gen console, however it believes the final version will “look better and better”.

The studio’s targeting 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second, and it’ll be taking advantage of the PS5’s ray-tracing technology. “The results are absolutely beautiful,” it explained when asked by one fan. The studio has also confirmed that it will be leveraging the PS5’s Tempest Engine to create a full 3D audio soundscape for the release.

There’s no word on a date just yet, with the studio refusing to commit to PS5’s launch date. “We have to see how development progresses,” it explained.