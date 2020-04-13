PS5 Devkit Meets DualSense Controller in Another Great Mock-Up

V for victory

The DualSense PlayStation 5 controller is really getting graphic artists hot under the collar, it would seem. Just last week, Giuseppe Spinelli graced us with this cracking concept design inspired by the bold new pad, but he wasn’t the only one struck by the white and black look. Over the Easter weekend, Brian C. Worton shared his own PS5 mock-up, and it finds a pretty great middle ground between the PS5 devkit and the DualSense’s stylings.

As we know, the PS5 devkit has a pretty distinct look going on, with a large ‘V’ shape carved down the middle. Worton has taken this unusual feature and applied it to a much more attractive machine, which you can see here in white, black, and grey variants. Of course, the real PS5 may look nothing like this, but it’s always fun to see these mock-ups. Now that the controller has been revealed, the official PS5 console is sure to follow — Sony has said the next-gen hardware will be shown in the coming months.

What do you think of this latest PS5 mock-up? Would you be happy buying one of these? Tell us what you think in the comments below.