PS5 DualSense Controller Could Be ‘One of the Best in History’

Dying Light 2 designer weighs in

If it isn’t already obvious, Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense controller has both the gaming and development community very excited. With haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the Japanese giant is taking a genuinely big step forward with the pad’s feature set and design rather than iterating upon what it has done in the past. The proof will be in the pudding when we get hands on time with the controller, of course, but it’s clear that the hardware manufacturer is doing something right.

Speaking of which, to learn more of what developers think of the PS5 DualSense controller, we reached out to Dying Light 2 developer Techland to see what it thought of the innovation. Lead game designer Tymon Smektala told Push Square that he thinks the controller looks fantastic. “I absolutely love it. It’s an amazing design, as futuristic as we should expect in 2020 – the sci-fi times we already live in. As for the shape, we need to see how it will fit in the hands, but looking at it I get very good vibes – I think it has a chance to be one of the best in history, just big enough but neat & funky at the same time.”

Smektala then went on to discuss just some of the features which set the PS5 DualSense controller apart. “I also think that the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers can be real game-changers, way more than people expect right now. I’m curious about the overall sturdiness of the thing. It looks so sleek I wonder if it will survive accidental falls and rage quits. But all in all, even though I know the initial opinions were varied, for me it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Following the recent outpour of love for the next-generation controller from those working on PS5 games, including Tymon Smektala himself, we think it’s clear that the features it’s packing won’t be quickly abandoned. The likes of adaptive triggers and haptic feedback seem to be here to stay, and Dying Light 2 may well take advantage of them. While the game no longer has a release window following its indefinite delay, Techland has confirmed that a PS5 version is in the works.