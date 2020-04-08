PS5 DualSense Controller Reactions: “Lookin Like It Came Out An Egg Sac” And More

Out of nowhere, Sony announced and showed off the PlayStation 5’s brand-new “DualSense” controller, which sports a refreshed look and updated features like a built-in microphone, haptic feedback, and a new “Create” button that replaces the “Share” button. People had a lot to say about the new controller, and we’re rounding up some of the internet’s hot takes here in this post.

With its new black-and-white color scheme, people noticed that it looks like something out of Valve’s puzzle game, Portal. People were also quick to create mock-ups of what the DualSense controller could look like with different colors. For example, the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets created an image showing the DualSense in the team’s trademark blue and purple colors. Others pointed out that the DualSense looks a whole lot like Nintendo’s Pro Controller for the Switch.

Scroll down the page to see some of the internet’s first responses to the DualSense.

The controller aims to “captivate more of your senses,” according to Sony. The gamepad’s haptic feedback functionality will introduce a “variety of powerful sensations” for when you’re playing. One example that Sony provided was that you’ll be able to feel the “slow grittiness of driving a car through mud.” The controller’s triggers are now adaptive, which means you can “feel the tension of your actions” like drawing back a bow.

The DualSense sports an internal rechargeable battery, while the new “Create” button is designed to give players a way to “create epic gameplay content” to share or watch yourself. For lots more on the DualSense, check out GameSpot’s overview of everything you need to know.