PS5 DualSense Controller Replaces Share Button With “Create” Button

Sony has pulled back the curtain on PS5’s controller, the DualSense. The new gamepad differs from PS4’s DualShock 4 controller in some notable ways, but one of the biggest differences is that it replaces the Share button with a new “Create” one.

“For the buttons, you’ll notice there is no longer a ‘Share’ button as we had with DualShock 4. Don’t worry–it’s not going away,” Sony wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “In fact, we’ve built upon the success of our industry-first Share button to bring you a new ‘Create’ button feature. With Create, we’re once again pioneering new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves.”

Sony didn’t share any other information about the new Create button beyond that, but it promises that more details will be revealed “as we get closer to launch.”

That isn’t the only big change Sony has made to PS5’s controller. The gamepad also features a built-in mic as well as haptic feedback, and its form factor has been tweaked to accommodate these new components. In contrast to Xbox Series X’s controller, which still uses AA batteries, Sony confirmed the DualSense boasts a rechargeable battery.

The PS5 is slated to launch in Holiday 2020. Sony has been gradually sharing more details about the system in the lead up to its release. Last month, system architect Mark Cerny revealed PS5’s specs and confirmed the system supports backwards compatibility with PS4. For more on the upcoming console, be sure to check out our roundup of everything we know about PS5.