PS5 DualSense Controller Still Includes Headset Jack

Sony officially unveiled the PS5 DualSense controller on April 7, and it includes a built-in microphone to easily chat with your friends. However, that microphone does not mean the loss of a traditional 3.5mm headset jack on the controller.

Answering a question on Twitter, PlayStation project manager Toshimasa Aoki clarified that the DualSense controller still has the same headset jack as the DualShock 4, meaning you’ll be able to plug in your headset of choice if you don’t want to use the built-in microphone.

It seems like an obvious inclusion, but Sony’s competitors haven’t always made headset chatting so simple. The launch controller for Xbox One featured a proprietary port that required an adapter in order to use existing headsets, and the Nintendo Switch requires a separate phone app for chat.

Headset-free chatting is possible on the PlayStation 4 already through the PlayStation Camera. Including a microphone in every controller could make players more likely to talk to each other during multiplayer, which is becoming increasingly important as more always-online and cooperative titles release.

The DualSense controller builds on the design of the DualShock 4, retaining a touch pad and light bar, but changing the form factor and adding several new features. It now has a USB-C port for the power cable, as well as a Create button in place of the Share button. Haptic feedback is also improved and the triggers can change resistance based on what is happening in a game. It will still use rechargeable batteries.

The PS5 and its DualSense controller are both scheduled to launch this holiday season. Check out everything we know about the PS5 so far.