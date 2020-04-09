PS5 DualSense Controller Will Make You ‘Immediately Forget About’ the PS4 Pad

Devs are excited

As you can probably tell, we’re a little bit smitten with the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller here at Push Square Towers. It looks absolutely fantastic, the features its packing could make for even better games, and developers certainly seem to be on board. Bethesda’s Pete Hines is one such developer who has been raining down praise on the DualSense pad since its reveal, expanding on his next-gen thoughts overnight.

After stating how impressed he was with the PS5’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, Hines went on to say that the DualSense controller makes you forget about your experiences with the PlayStation 4 pad almost instantly.

Impressive stuff indeed, especially so when you consider how much love the current-gen controller already receives. Let’s hope we’re playing the likes of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI with it before too long. Are you just as excited to get the PS5 DualSense controller in your hands as we are? Let us know in the comments below.