PS5 DualSense Controller Will Use Rechargeable Batteries

Sony has revealed its next-gen controller, the DualSense. While the name and design is a bit of a departure from previous years, one thing remains the same between the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 and the PlayStation 5’s DualSense: rechargeable batteries.

The company confirmed on the PlayStation Blog that the PS5’s DualSense will, in fact, use rechargeable batteries just as prior DualShock controllers did. Sony said that it “took thoughtful consideration into ways to maintain a strong battery life for DualSense’s rechargeable battery.” It’s difficult to tell in the gallery below, but it also looks like the new controller may charge via USB-C and might not feature a microphone jack as it includes a built-in mic.

This is a stark difference from Microsoft’s next-gen console, the Xbox Series X. While the console features a bunch of new tech and the controller has been slightly redesigned, the company is still putting AA batteries inside of its newer controllers. Xbox partner director Jason Ronald said this decision was because “there is a strong camp that really want AAs” and the team wanted to give players the option.

Sony recently revealed some detailed tech specs for the PS5, which is expected to arrive this holiday season. The company said that despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the launch of the next-generation system should not be affected.