PS5 Exclusive Godfall Is Being Tailored to Run Only on Sony’s Next-Gen Console

Inspired by Monster Hunter and Dark Souls

There’ll be no PlayStation 4 version holding Godfall back, as the game is being “tailored to run only on Sony’s new console”. This means that developer Counterplay Games is promising an experience that will “feel and play” unlike anything available anywhere else, thanks in part to the PlayStation 5’s supercharged hardware and uber-fast SSD hard drive. It’s worth noting that the title is also coming to the PC, so it’ll be interesting to see just how hard the studio pushes the PS5 specifically.

The latest information comes courtesy of a preview in Official PlayStation Magazine, in which the studio reveals that it’s been inspired by fantasy novels The Stormlight Archive. Apparently, the gameplay structure will best resemble Monster Hunter: World and Dark Souls, although some ex-Destiny 2 team members are also involved with the production.

There’ll be drop-in and drop-out co-op, and you’ll be able to choose a class based on the type of armour you select. There’ll be plenty of room for personalisation, and you’ll be rewarded for playing aggressively. We should learn more about the upcoming exclusive in the coming months, but for now this remains the PS5’s highest profile title.