PS5 Game Case Cardboard Mock-Ups Are Surprisingly Stylish

Eco-friendly playing

We’ve had a great time covering some of the fanmade mock-ups of the PlayStation 5 console, its controller, and game cases here at Push Square, and now you can add one more to the list. This creation comes from Reddit user ruddi2020, who has taken it upon themselves to showcase their take on what the PS5’s cases could look like on physical shelves.

We really quite like this design. The use of cardboard makes for a slim and sleek look coupled with a striking orange colour used to make the “Only on PlayStation” branding truly stand out. Dying Light 2 and Ghost of Tsushima are excellent examples of how this design could work, although it doesn’t incorporate the two-tone use of the PS5 DualSense controller. We’re willing to bet that PS5 game cases will use that design as well, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation of that.

Either way, this cardboard mock-up is definitely a fantastic one. Could you be persuaded into buying cardboard game cases next-generation? Take care of your collection in the comments below.